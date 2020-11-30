VICTORIA -- Vancouver Island health authorities have declared COVID-19 exposures at four more schools in Port Alberni.

Island Health says exposures were identified at the Eighth Avenue Learning Centre on Nov. 24 and 25; at AW Neill Elementary School on Nov 23 and 24; at Maquinna Elementary School on Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 23-25; and at EJ Dunn Elementary School on Nov. 24.

The school district says the exposure at Eighth Avenue Learning Centre “was of limited duration and confined to a small program” operating at the school outside the general student population.

Likewise, Island Health says the exposure at EJ Dunn Elementary was limited to “a self-contained Early Years program” and did not affect the wider student population.

Island Health says it has completed contact tracing at AW Neill Elementary and any staff and students who need to self-isolate have been notified.

The exposure at Maquinna Elementary occurred in a classroom and all the students in that class are now self-isolating, according to Island Health.

Earlier this month, health authorities reported a COVID-19 exposure at Alberni District Secondary School in Port Alberni.

As with previous exposure advisories, families with children who attend the affected schools do not need to take any actions unless they are contact by public health staff.

The latest information on Vancouver Island school exposures can be found here.