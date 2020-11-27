VICTORIA -- Health officials have declared another COVID-19 exposure at a Victoria school.

The latest exposure occurred on Nov. 23 at Sir James Douglas Elementary School, located at 401 Moss St.

The Greater Victoria School District says a whole class at the school has been asked to self-isolate.

Officials with Island Health are now conducting contact tracing with school attendees.

The school teaches approximately 450 students from kindergarten to Grade 5 in English and French immersion programs.

The health authority says anyone who may have been exposed at the school will be contacted directly by health officials

Sir James Douglas is the third Victoria-area school to report a COVID-19 exposure, after Lakeview Christian School reported an exposure on Nov. 16 and the Victoria School for Ideal Education reported exposures on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17.

The latest information on Vancouver Island school exposures can be found here.