VICTORIA -- A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at a high school in Qualicum, marking the ninth school in the Island Health region to post an exposure warning this month.

The exposure event occurred at Kwalicum Secondary School on Nov. 18 and 19, according to Island Health.

The Qualicum School District (SD69) says that only one person has tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

"As this is a single case, public health officials refer to it as an exposure, and not a cluster or an outbreak," said the school district in a notice Monday.

According to Island Health, families who have children that attend the school do not need to take any additional actions unless they are contacted by public health staff.

"Anyone who has not received a phone call from public health officials is asked to continue to attend school and to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms as per BCCDC guidelines noted in the daily health check form," said SD69.

School COVID-19 exposure event notifications can be found on the Island Health website here and will remain on the website for two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.