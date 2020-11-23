VICTORIA -- A COVID-19 exposure has been declared at another Victoria-area private school.

Island Health says the exposure occurred on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Victoria School for Ideal Education at 2820 Belmont Ave. in the Oaklands neighbourhood.

The school provides instruction to students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Another COVID-19 exposure began the same day at Lakeview Christian School in Cordova Bay, bringing the number of school exposures or clusters declared on Vancouver Island over the last three weeks to eight.

Health officials define an exposure as a single person with lab-confirmed COVID-19 attending the school, while a cluster is two or more people with the disease attending the school.

As per previous COVID-19 school exposure events, Island Health says that families who have children who attend the school do not need to take any actions unless they are instructed to do so by public health teams.

"If you do not receive a phone call or letter from public health, your child should continue to attend school," Island Health says.

COVID-19 exposure event notifications can be found on the Island Health website and will remain on the website for two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.