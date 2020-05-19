VICTORIA -- The B.C. government’s COVID-19 dashboard has been providing detailed information on coronavirus cases across the province for weeks, and shows that the Island Health region has been largely successful in limiting and treating coronavirus cases amid the pandemic.

The dashboard, which was last updated on May 15, reports 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region. Three days later, B.C. health officials announced there were no new cases on the island in their May 18 briefing.

The Island Health region has not seen a new case of the virus since May 7.

The Island Health region’s steady decline in coronavirus cases is matched by its success in recoveries.

Of the region’s 126 laboratory confirmed cases, 120 people – approximately 95 per cent – have recovered from the virus.

The B.C. government says that of those cases, 25 people required hospitalization, one of whom was still in hospital as of May 15.

Five people in the Island Health region have died since the pandemic began.

The average age of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Island Health region differs slightly from the provincial average.

Across B.C., the average age for someone with COVID-19 is between 50 and 59 years, followed by the 30-to-39 age group.

In the Island Health region, the average age of those who contract coronavirus is 70 to 79, followed by 50 to 59.

The majority of confirmed cases in the Island Health region were found in women, with 68 cases reported in women and 58 found in men.

The ratio is consistent with B.C.’s average, which found 1,252 women had tested positive for COVID-19 while 1,151 men had confirmed cases as of May 15.

British Columbia officially entered the second phase of its restart plan on May 19.

The phase includes the reopening of retail stores, restaurants, cafes, pubs and personal service establishments, like barbershops. Office spaces, child care facilities, libraries, museums and galleries were also permitted to reopen.

As industries reopen, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is asking that all residents be responsible as restrictions ease.

"Every day we can and must do our part to hold the line on COVID-19," she said Monday.

B.C. health officials will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday, there were 882 confirmed cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 1,195 cases reported in the Fraser Health region.

Elsewhere in the province, Island Health reported 126 cases, Interior Health recorded 181 and the Northern Health region saw 60.

B.C.’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found online here.