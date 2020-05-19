VICTORIA -- Business owners are encouraged to “take it slow” as B.C. begins the second phase of its restart plan.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she understands there will be anxiety as B.C. businesses open their doors for potentially the first time in several months.

Starting today, restaurants, cafes and pubs, retail and personal service establishments, libraries, museums and galleries, office spaces and child care facilities may reopen.

Parks, beaches and recreational facilities are reopening, too.

Henry says she knows people are a “little bit afraid” and says they should “take it slow” during what she anticipates will be “a bit of an anxiety-provoking week” until people get used to it.

Henry points to how residents became used to social distancing guidelines at grocery stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.