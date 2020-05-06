VICTORIA -- British Columbians can expect a gradual release from the restrictions that have interrupted daily life – school, work, shopping, appointments and social gatherings – since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, starting this month.

The provincial government revealed Wednesday its phased approach toward doubling the amount of allowable social and economic contacts – approximately 60 per cent of normal pre-coronavirus levels – after the first wave of COVID-19.

Beginning in mid-May, the province will allow medical and personal services appointments to be rescheduled under enhanced screening protocols. These appointments include things like family doctor visits, elective surgeries, dentist appointments, hair and nail treatments, counselling, massages, chiropractic and speech therapy.

It also includes reopening much of the retail, recreation, restaurant, and employment sectors, with sufficient distancing measures in place. Provincial parks will reopen to daytime visits only and museums will also be allowed to reopen.

If the transmission of COVID-19 remains low through May, the province plans to reopen broad parts of the hotel and resort industry starting in June. These reopenings would include the return to overnight camping in provincial parks and the reopening of movie theatres and symphony performances.

The film industry can also return to domestic productions in June if transmission remains sufficiently low.

"Today we take our first steps," Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday. "There's much more to do, but the hard work starts with every step."

Provincial health officials stressed that all of these reopenings are contingent on a series of strict public-health protocols being followed.

Social and family interactions

Effective immediately, health officials are encouraging British Columbians to engage in small gatherings with friends and family, limiting gatherings to between two and six people. Outdoor gatherings are recommended to limit the likelihood of spreading the virus and physical distancing is still required. Socializing in-person remains strictly prohibited for anyone with symptoms of cold, flu or COVID-19.

Schools and child care

Child-care services are encouraged to reopen immediately with protective protocols in place, including daily screening of all staff and children for symptoms.

Regular school classes are expected to return in September. Anyone with cold or flu symptoms must still remain home, especially moving into the fall and winter months. The province recommends daily screening of all staff and students for COVID-19 symptoms.

Schools are asked to plan for increased online learning over the summer, especially for high school classes. Schools are also asked to mandate early arrival and 14-day self-isolation for all international students.

Sports and recreation

All recreational sports organizations are asked to perform symptom screening for participants. Organizations are encouraged to host low-contact, outdoor sports rather than high-contact sports. The province says it's exploring whether high-contact sports should reopen at all until the pandemic is completely over. People in high-risk categories should not participate.

Workplaces and offices

Offices and professional workplaces should minimize social interactions in congregating areas like kitchens and lunch rooms. Managers are asked to encourage employees to work from home as much as possible and to reduce employee interactions by staggering work hours, reducing hours and forgoing in-person meetings. Anyone who has cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms must stay home.

Long-term challenges

Health officials said Wednesday that reopening mass-gathering spaces and events for more than 50 people will prove challenging without a COVID-19 vaccine.

Spaces like nightclubs, casinos, spectator sports venues, concert halls, convention centres and large bars can expect to remain closed in the long term. The province says industry groups will be required to propose operating plans to public health officials and WorkSafeBC for approval. Large international tourism destinations will also remain prohibited from operating for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.