VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island.

On Monday, health officials announced two more deaths related to the virus over a 48-hour period, bringing the province’s death toll to 143.

The pair also announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 over the same period, bringing the total number of cases seen in B.C. to 2,444 since the pandemic first began.

Between Saturday and Monday, Dr. Henry announced that 34 more people had recovered from the virus, bringing the province’s total number of recoveries to 1,966.

As of Monday, there were 335 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Of those cases, 47 people were in hospital for treatment of the virus, 12 of whom required critical care.

As of Monday, the Vancouver Coastal Health region had recorded 882 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the Fraser Health region had seen 1,195 since the pandemic first began.

Meanwhile, the Island Health region has reported a total of 126 cases, the Interior Health region has seen 181 and the Northern Health region has reported 60.