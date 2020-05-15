VICTORIA -- Gyms across Vancouver Island will be allowed to reopen next week as Island Health lifts its health restrictions starting Tuesday, May 19.

Island Health first ordered gyms and other fitness centres to close on April 2. More than one month later, the order has been rescinded as part of Phase 2 of B.C.’s restart plan.

Facilities that are allowed to reopen include gyms, yoga studios, personal training facilities and other similar facilities.

Any gym that is planning to reopen must develop and release a health safety plan, as mandated by the provincial health office and WorkSafe BC.

Island Health tips and guidelines on how to reopen gyms can be found online here.

The guidelines include limiting the number of gym goers inside at once and ensuring that at least one staff member is present at all times to monitor for proper physical distancing.

Regular disinfecting and free disinfecting wipes or spray bottles should be provided to patrons as well.

B.C. officially enters the second phase of its restart plan after the May long weekend.