VICTORIA -- Have questions about B.C.’s plan to reopen the province amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will answer questions in a virtual town hall Monday night.

The interactive video conference runs from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and will be streamed live on this page (below).

Dix and Henry will be joined in conversation by Kelowna-Lake Country MLA and official Opposition health critic Norm Letnick.

Anyone with questions about the reopening or about the plan to restart elective surgeries in B.C. can ask them on the government’s Facebook page.

On Monday afternoon, Dix and Henry announced that one more person had died of the virus, while 23 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

The total number of positive cases found in B.C. since the pandemic began stands at 2,353, while 130 people have died.