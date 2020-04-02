VICTORIA -- There is a growing concern among frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic that they may accidentally bring home the virus to their loved ones.

To help ease their concerns, some hotels in the capital region are providing a safe place to stay by offering low room rates to health-care workers.

“This is a really concerning time for nurses, they’re not sure if they are picking up COVID-19 and they are very concerned about bringing it to their home, to their family,” said BC nurses union president Christine Sorensen.

“Accommodation provides them a safe place to go, [where] they can shower, sleep and return quickly to the worksite,” she said.

One local hospitality company is offering discounted room rates for any essential frontline worker during the coronavirus pandemic.

Metropolitan Hospitality Management owns the Motel 6 Victoria Airport just steps away from the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Mount Newton Cross Road. The company also owns the Howard Johnson in Royal Oak and the Holiday Inn Express on Whale Road in Colwood.

“Right now, we have the ability to offer clean and safe accommodations for the frontline workers and people who are still having to work amid the crisis,” said Motel 6 Airport general manager Micaela Smith.

“We are offering discounted room rates of $45 a night for anyone that needs a place to stay.”

Meanwhile, the Best Western Carlton Plaza on Johnson Street in Victoria’s downtown core is also providing a safe haven for frontline workers. The goal is to provide some relief to first responders who may be worried about spreading the virus to loved ones or in the community.

“We understand that people are scared to go home – especially those who are working on the frontline – and we really want to help them out,” said Smith.

“We really want to band together to realize how important these people who are still working are.”

Frontline workers who want to take advantage of these offers should contact the hotels directly by phone or email. Motel 6 also welcomes people to walk-in to its Central Saanich location.