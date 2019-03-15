Scott Weston

Journalist, CTV Vancouver Island

From a very young age Scott was bitten by the news bug. From world events like the Kennedy Assassination, man’s first steps on the moon or the FLQ crisis Scott was very aware of "news in the making."

He credits his father for his thirst for news, as his dad always had a radio or television on so the family could absorb current events. When he was tagged to become the “Athletic Association Newscaster” at Emily Carr Middle School in Gloucester Ontario came along he jumped at the chance.

After high school in Alberta and varied careers such as a Quality Control Chemist in an Edmonton cement plant and a number of years as a Sales Manager in retail automobile sales in B.C, he had the chance to attend the Applied Communication Program at Camosun College. After graduation he worked in series television and feature films in both Victoria and Vancouver on shows like “Mysterious Ways” for NBC and “Cats and Dogs” for Warner Brothers. Though it was a fun and rewarding choice, television news is where he longed to be. When The New VI opened its doors in Victoria he knew he wanted to be part of the action.

For the past 17 years Scott has worked as a news camera person with a focus on bringing stories that people care about, stories that affect people’s lives, and warm people’s hearts. He continues to strive to bring news that matters to the people in his community.