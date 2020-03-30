VICTORIA -- Chevron gas stations are now offering a gas discount for B.C. and Alberta health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gas company is offering $10 off every fill up of 20 litres or more. The offer is available once per person per day.

Chevron says that the discount is also available to paramedics, police officers and firefighters.

To access the discount, workers in these services need to show a Chevron employee their professional identification or credentials, like an Island Health identification.

The $10 discount will be available at all Chevron gas stations across B.C. and Alberta until April 17.

"During these extraordinary times we want to do our part to support these dedicated individuals for all that they have done and are doing to keep everyone, safe, healthy and moving," said Donna Sanker, president of Parkland Canada, Chevron's parent company, in a statement.

"It's our way of saying thanks to those in critical and essential service roles in the communities in which we live and operate," she said.