VICTORIA -- One of Vancouver Island’s primary helicopter connections to the mainland will now offer free flights to B.C. health-care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helicopter company Helijet, which has terminals in Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver, is offering free flights for health-care workers on work-related trips.

Helijet says that priority will be given to doctors, nurses and other health-care workers who may need to travel to and from the island quickly for patient care, or to attend urgent strategy briefings on the COVID-19 outbreak.

Health-care workers can book free seats on any flights starting April 6, based on availability. Currently, flights are only being filled to half-capacity in order to ensure physical distancing guidelines can be followed.

After booking a flight, health-care workers will need to provide proper identification or credentials at the time of check-in.

“We’re proud to help out during the COVID-19 crisis by supporting free flights for British Columbia’s health care responders who may need to travel to and from Vancouver Island,” said Danny Sitnam, president and CEO of Helijet International.

“Their efforts are unprecedented right now and we’re proud to help where we can.”

Meanwhile, Helijet is continuing to work as an “essential service”, and is operating regular passenger and cargo flights between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.