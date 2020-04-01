VANCOUVER -- B.C. is creating a COVID-19 supply hub to coordinate, find and deliver badly needed medical supplies to health care workers treating a growing number of COVID-19 patients.

Premier John Horgan says the hub will receive, prioritize and assign offers of supplies from businesses and other organizations.

The online platform was created in partnership with the private sector Digital Technology Supercluster and the Business Council of British Columbia.

Its first goal will be to source supplies needed by the health care system and front-line workers battling the new coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.