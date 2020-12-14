VICTORIA -- Two COVID-19 outbreaks in health facilities in Port Alberni are now over, Island Health announced Monday.

Outbreaks at West Coast General Hospital (WCGH) and Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens, which were declared on Dec. 1 and Nov. 16, respectively, are now free of the virus.

According to Island Health, essential visitors are now allowed to return to the hospital and WCGH is once again accepting new admissions and transfers to its medical-surgical B-Wing.

Over the course of the outbreak at WCGH, two cases of the virus were confirmed to be linked to the outbreak – one in a patient and one in a staff member.

Meanwhile, a nearly month-long outbreak at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens has also been declared over by Island Health.

Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 25, three people tested positive for the virus at the long-term care home, one staff member and two residents.

Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens was the first long-term care centre on Vancouver Island to see an outbreak of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. According to Island Health, no new cases of the virus have been identified at the facility since Nov. 25.

The health authority says that visits can now return to the long-term care centre.

“We want to acknowledge our staff and medical staff who provided care to patients and residents, everyone involved in our COVID response, and our community for your support,” said Island Health Monday.