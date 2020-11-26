VICTORIA -- A second resident at a Port Alberni long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Island Health announced Wednesday.

Three cases of COVID-19 have now been discovered at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens.

An outbreak at the facility was first declared on Nov. 16 when a single staff member tested positive for the virus. On Nov. 19, Island Health said the virus had spread to one resident. Now, a second resident has also tested positive for the illness.

"One of the residents deemed as a close contact to the initial staff case has tested positive for COVID-19," said Island Health in a release.

"This resident was one of the three initially deemed as a close contact to the initial staff case, is not currently experiencing symptoms, and we do not suspect this positive test is indicative of widespread transmission within the facility," said the health authority.

Since the outbreak began, Island Health says that residents who were considered close contacts of the staff member who tested positive COVID-19 have been isolated in their rooms. Additionally, the area of the long-term care home where the rooms are found has been isolated from the rest of the building. Staff members have also restricted their movement within the care home at this time.

Anyone caring for the isolated residents is also using enhanced safety measures, including using additional personal protective equipment.

According to Island Health, everyone at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week and no other positive results have appeared.

"During this time, Island Health will continue to have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," said the Health Authority Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens marked the first of two long-term care home outbreaks to appear on Vancouver Island since the pandemic began.

The island’s second outbreak was declared on Nov. 20 at the Discovery Harbour care centre in Campbell River.