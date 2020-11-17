Vancouver Island’s first COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home has been declared, Island Health announced Tuesday.

The outbreak is located in Port Alberni at Tsawaayuss Rainbow Gardens, a not-for-profit facility operated by WestCoast Native Health Care Society.

According to Island Health, the outbreak is limited to a single staff member so far.

“No residents are currently experiencing symptoms,” said Island Health in a release Tuesday.

The health authority says that upgraded safety measures have been put in place at the care home and that Island Health is working with staff on identifying if anyone else may have been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Island Health says that it will have an “additional presence at the site” to offer support for staff and families, as well as answer any questions.

“Island Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long-term care, acute care, assisted living and independent living facilities,” said the health authority.

New measures put in place at Tsawaayuss Rainbow Gardens include:

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and resident movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents.

Island Health says that family members and residents are being kept up to date on the situation and that staff levels will remain the same to provide service for residents.