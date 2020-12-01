VICTORIA -- Island Health is declaring two new COVID-19 outbreaks at Vancouver Island hospitals.

All staff and patients at Saanich Peninsula Hospital are being tested after a staff member and five patients contracted the virus.

Island Health says there is evidence of transmission in acute care areas. Enhanced cleaning and contact tracing is underway.

Outpatient services and the emergency room at Saanich Peninsula Hospital will remain open.

Additionally, a patient and a staff member at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni have also tested positive for COVID-19.

That outbreak is limited to one unit and Island Health says protocols have been put into place. The hospital and emergency room remain open.