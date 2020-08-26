VICTORIA -- Health officials are warning the public about two new potential COVID-19 exposures near Victoria.

Island Health says anyone who visited either of two Sidney restaurants should monitor for symptoms of coronavirus.

Possible exposures occurred at the 10 Acres Café and Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel on Aug. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and again on Aug. 21 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In a social media post, the restaurant management confirmed that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The café is currently closed for sanitization.

"There is zero crossover with our downtown restaurants, The Commons & 10 Acres Bistro, this is only an issue with our Sidney Café," the company said.

"We will update the public as we get more information from the health authorities," the post said. "They will be updating us on next step protocols Wednesday morning. The good news is that at the moment, we have had no other staff display any symptoms."

The other potential exposures in Sidney occurred at Mary's Bleue Moon Café on Aug. 21 between 4 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and Aug. 22 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The café has confirmed a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Island Health says anyone who was at one of these locations during these hours to watch for signs of fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, and nausea among other symptoms.

"If you have been in one of these locations at the times of possible exposure, it does not mean you will develop COVID-19," the health authority says.

"The possible exposures listed are believed to be low risk but, out of an abundance of caution, we ask anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms."