VICTORIA -- Health officials in British Columbia identified another 58 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as active cases in the province reached their highest level since the pandemic began.

There have been 5,242 cases of coronavirus in B.C. to date, with 925 active cases as of Tuesday.

There were no deaths reported Tuesday, leaving B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll at 203.

The 58 new cases include one epidemiologically linked case, meaning the patient was presumed to have the virus though no COVID-19 test was administered.

There are now 22 people in hospital with the virus in B.C., including seven in intensive care.

Another 2,675 people are under surveillance by public health officials due to exposure to known cases.

"There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks, one at Bear Creek Villa and one at Langley Memorial Hospital, both located in the Fraser Health region," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon.

"In total, 10 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks," they said.

Most of the province's COVID-19 cases have been found in the Lower Mainland, with 1,683 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and 2,762 in the Fraser Health region since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has recorded 168 cases of COVID-19, while the Interior Health region has reported 425 cases and the Northern Health region has reported 128 since the pandemic began.

An additional 76 cases have been identified in people who live outside of Canada.

"We know that COVID-19 is going to be with us for many months to come," the health officials said.

"Our recent daily cases are higher than many of us are comfortable with, so let’s continue to do our part every moment of every day and keep COVID-19 where it needs to be."

A total of 4,114 people have recovered from COVID-19 in B.C.

Provincial health officials say the following assisted living, long-term care and seniors' homes currently have outbreaks of COVID-19:

Vancouver Coastal Health:

Arbutus Care Centre long-term care facility

Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

Fraser Health