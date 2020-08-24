VICTORIA -- Health authorities on Vancouver Island are warning about a possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Courtenay.

Island Health says anyone who visited the Il Falcone Restaurant at 536 6th St. on Aug. 16 between 3 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. should monitor for symptoms.

Health authorities say the danger of exposure to the virus at the restaurant is believed to be low.

Island Health says there’s no risk to anyone at the restaurant outside of the specified date. Anyone who was at the restaurant and remains healthy and symptom-free does not need to self-isolate.

More information about symptoms and exposures is available at the Island Health exposures website.