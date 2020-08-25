VICTORIA -- A Langford hair and nail salon is closed until early September after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner of Twist Salon tells CTV News her sister tested positive for the coronavirus and three other staff members are also now in self-isolation.

Clients who have been in contact with the affected staff are being contacted by provincial contact tracers.

Salon owner Amanda Nguyen says staff have been meticulous about sanitizing shop surfaces and all staff and clients have been wearing masks or face shields since reopening.

The salon, located at the Bear Mountain Resort, expects to remain closed until Sept. 7.

"Please be understanding, as this is scary for us too," the salon said in a recent Facebook post announcing the closure.

"We will be contacting all of our clients to cancel upcoming appointments, please be patient with us."

As of Monday, there were 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.