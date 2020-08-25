VICTORIA -- An employee of British Columbia's ferry service has tested positive for COVID-19, according to BC Ferries.

The ferry operator says public health officials are using contact tracing to notify anyone who may have come in contact with the staff member.

Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says health officials will issue a public notice if they deem a broad public exposure occurred. No such alert has been issued so far.

The BC Ferry & Marine Workers’ Union, which represents BC Ferries employees, says it is aware of the reported exposure.

"BC Ferries and the health authority are working to ensure any possible exposure is traced and isolated," said union president Graeme Johnston. "We will be keeping close watch on this matter and wish any involved swift and complete recovery.”

The ferry service implemented a mandatory mask policy for riders and staff at all terminals and aboard all vessels on Monday.

Early reports from ferries staff indicate passengers across the fleet have been adhering to the guidelines.

"We're hearing positive things about this mandatory requirement," said spokesperson Tessa Humphries on Monday. "We're hearing from terminals about 90 to 95 per cent compliance rate, and that's half of the first day."

Any passenger who fails to comply with the face covering requirement can be denied travel for the day.