VANCOUVER -- Island Health has added two more schools in Nanaimo to its online list of COVID-19 exposures, bringing the total number of schools with recent coronavirus cases in the city to six.

The two most recent additions in Nanaimo are Nanaimo District Secondary School - which had exposures on Jan. 27 and 28, as well as Feb. 1 through 3 - and Brechin Elementary School, which had an exposure on Feb. 1.

The other four schools in Nanaimo with recent exposures are John Barsby Community, Rock City Elementary, Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh and Bayview Elementary. Dates for all of the recent exposures in the Island Health region can be found on the health authority's website.

Notably, three of the six Nanaimo schools are now considered to have "clusters" of COVID-19 cases. In a school setting, a cluster is defined as "two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period, with evidence of transmission occurring within the school," according to Island Health.

The three schools currently considered to have clusters are Bayview Elementary, Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh and Rock City Elementary.

Elsewhere on the Island, Stelly's Secondary School in Saanichton was also recently added to the exposures list. The exposure there happened on Feb. 1, according to Island Health.

In total, there are currently 13 schools on the list. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the last exposure date.