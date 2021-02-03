VICTORIA -- An elementary school in Nanaimo has been added to the list of Vancouver Island schools reporting COVID-19 exposures.

Rock City Elementary School at 3741 Departure Bay Rd. says students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

There are now 12 Vancouver Island schools reporting potential COVID-19 exposures to Island Health. Schools remain on the health authority’s list until 14 days after their last exposure date.

Those who are close contacts of the person or people who tested positive are being contacted directly by public health officials and instructed to self-isolate.

Students and staff who have not been contacted by health officials are not considered to have had a high-risk exposure and should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to Island Health.