VICTORIA -- Three more schools on Vancouver Island have been added to Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list.

The potential exposures occurred at Crofton Elementary School, Chemainus Secondary School and Bayview Elementary School.

At Crofton Elementary, located at 8017 York Ave., Island Health says possible exposures took place on Jan. 25 and Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, at Chemainus Secondary, exposures may have taken place on Jan. 25, 26, 27 and 28.

In Nanaimo, possible COVID-19 exposures took place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 29 at Bayview Elementary School.

Each school exposure is so far limited to a single person, according to Island Health.

Whenever a school has a potential COVID-19 exposure, Island Health reaches out to close contacts of the individual. If your family is not contacted by public health workers, you can continue attending school as usual.

There are currently nine schools listed on Island Health’s school exposure website. Each school remains on the list until 14 days after the most recent exposure date.