VICTORIA -- Two more schools on Vancouver Island have been added to the health authority’s list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Cowichan Secondary School in Duncan recorded potential exposures over four days from Jan. 25 to 28.

Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School in Nanaimo reported a potential exposure on Jan. 28.

There are now 11 Vancouver Island schools on the Island Health school exposures list.

Those who are close contacts of the person or people who tested positive are being contacted directly by public health officials and instructed to self-isolate.

Students and staff who have not been contacted by health officials are not considered to have had a high-risk exposure and should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to Island Health.