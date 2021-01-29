VICTORIA -- Island Health has notified families of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Lake Cowichan Secondary School.

The exposure took place on Jan. 20, 21, 22 and 25.

In a letter sent to families Thursday, Island Health said it had already completed contact tracing and instructed any close contacts of the individual to self-isolate.

Families who were not contacted by public health staff can continue to attend the school as usual.

“This was a very limited exposure and all those who were potentially exposed have been contacted,” said Lake Cowichan Secondary School principal Jaime Doyle in a social media post Thursday.

“However, this is a good reminder to our community to not let their guard down and keep vigilant about mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing,” he said.

Seven other schools are currently posted on Island Health’s school COVID-19 exposure list.

The full list can be found online here. Each school is listed until 14 days after its most recent exposure.