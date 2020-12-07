VICTORIA -- Island Health says three schools in Nanaimo saw COVID-19 exposure events in the first week of December.

Randerson Ridge Elementary, Forest Park Elementary and Wellington Secondary School reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

Each COVID-19 exposure event has so far been limited to just a single confirmed case of the virus at each school, according Island Health.

At Randerson Ridge Elementary, the exposure is believed to have taken place on Dec. 2, 3 and 4.

At Forest Park, located at 2050 Latimer Rd., the exposure was reportedly present all week from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

At Wellington Secondary School, Island Health says exposures may have occurred on Dec. 3 and 4.

Island Health notes that families who have children who attend the school do not need to take any actions that are out of the ordinary unless they are contacted by public health staff.

Contact tracing is underway and students should continue to attend school unless contacted and instructed otherwise.

“A notification posted above does not necessarily mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19,” reads the Island Health website. “Public health will work with the school and school district to ensure close contacts are notified directly and provided specific guidance.”

Island Health lists all school exposure notifications on its website. Each exposure notice remains on the website until two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.