VICTORIA -- Health officials have declared a second COVID-19 exposure at a Campbell River high school.

The exposure at Carihi Secondary School occurred on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2.

Island Health says a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

An earlier exposure was identified at the school on Sept. 28.

Health officials are now completing contact tracing to identify any staff or students who need to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

In a letter to parents, health officials say any students or staff who need to self-isolate will get a phone call instructing them to do so.

Anyone who does not receive a phone call should continue to attend the school.

Carihi Secondary School is located at 350 Dogwood St. in Campbell River.

All school exposure notifications can be found on the Island Health website and will remain on the site for two weeks after each school’s last exposure date.