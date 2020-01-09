VICTORIA -- Victoria councillors have voted against spending $725,000 on a new feasibility study for the Crystal Pool and fitness centre replacement. Instead, they are returning to the design that was originally proposed.

The exact site of the replacement facility is still up in the air as staff are expected to report back on possible locations on Feb. 6.

Mayor Lisa Helps says the preferred site is the parking lot adjacent to Royal Athletic Park in the 900-block Caledonia Avenue.

Staff have been looking at ways to potentially double the parking capacity at the nearby Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre site, possibly with some kind of modular parking garage.

Helps says the good news is the project is back on track.

"The biggest decision coming out of council today unanimously is we are moving ahead," Helps said. "We are not doing any more studies, we will build a swimming pool."

There are still some hurdles, however, including securing funding from other levels of government.

"The next job after Feb. 6 is: find funding, hold a referendum, build the pool," Helps said.