The Greater Victoria School District is asking Victoria to build a new Crystal Pool replacement facility on school district property.

In a letter to Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, school board chair Jordan Watters said she hopes the city will consider building the aging recreation centre's replacement at a local school.

"We would like to invite the City of Victoria to consider locating the new recreation facility at a school district site within the municipality, specifically Central Middle School," Watters wrote.

The board chair said she thinks the addition of a pool at the school building on the corner of Fort Street and Fernwood Road would greatly benefit students and create a hub for the community.

Watters said it would be a positive move for both the school district and the city.

The letter ends with Watters suggesting her pool proposal be put to a public consultation.