VICTORIA -- Victoria police arrested a wanted man after he allegedly stole from a local business and pulled a knife on store employees on Monday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. Police were called to a store in the area for reports of a man with a weapon.

When officers arrived, the man had already left the business. Police say that store employees helped VicPD officers track down the suspect, who was arrested while trying to climb a fence in the 600-block of Manchester Road.

The man, who was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for another unrelated manner, was taken to VicPD cells to be held for his next court date.

He is now facing recommended charges of assault with a weapon, theft and breach of an undertaking.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD's non-emergency line at 250-995-7654.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.