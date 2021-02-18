VICTORIA -- Mounties in Nanaimo say they were in the right place at the right time when they arrested a suspected shoplifter who allegedly threatened to stab store employees minutes earlier.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday at the Canadian Tire store on Uplands Drive.

Patrol officers were driving by the store when they heard a radio call about a shoplifter waving a knife at store employees.

Workers at the store were providing real-time updates to police as they followed the man through the parking lot.

The officers caught up with the man near the intersection of Uplands Drive and Oliver Road, where they surrounded him and forced him to the ground.

During the arrest, police say they recovered two folding knives and small amounts of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Police say they also found a small bottle of glue that they suspect was stolen from the store.

Police say the man falsely identified himself and is facing a charge of obstruction, as well as charges of theft under $5,000, uttering threats, possession of stolen property and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect is due in court on March 2.