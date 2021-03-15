VICTORIA -- One man was taken to hospital and two people were arrested after an assault outside a Nanaimo business on Sunday.

Nanaimo RCMP responded to the reported assault in a parking lot in the south end of the city around 5 p.m.

Police say a 39-year-old man struck another man with a gun. The alleged perpetrator was disarmed by bystanders who also prevented him from fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

Witnesses told police the assailant arrived on his motorbike and started an altercation with the victim, who was struck several times with the gun and other items, according to police.

Police seized two guns – a .22 calibre rifle and a .22 calibre handgun – as well as several knives. The rifle was loaded with 14 rounds and the pistol was not loaded, according to police.

The 50-year-old victim was taken to Nanaimo hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested for her involvement in the altercation, according to police.

“This was a chaotic scene and officers are confident that without the assistance of the bystanders, this incident could have turned tragic,” said RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement Monday.

The male suspect is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats and firearms-related offences. He was due to appear in court in Nanaimo on Monday. The woman was released from custody pending further investigation.