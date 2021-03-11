VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria say officers de-escalated a potentially deadly situation Thursday when they attended a medical clinic where a man was holding a knife to his own throat.

Officers were called to the scene at 11:30 a.m. for a man armed with a knife and experiencing an apparent mental health crisis.

Police did not say where the incident took place but said the man was threatening others with the knife.

Multiple officers attended and found the man outside the facility, holding the knife to his neck.

Police spoke to the man for several minutes and used crisis intervention training to de-escalate the situation, VicPD said in a statement Thursday.

The man eventually dropped the knife and surrendered to police.

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental health assessment. No one was injured in the incident.