VICTORIA -- A Victoria woman is now $100,000 richer after picking up a winning Set for Life scratch and win ticket in Pemberton.

Laura Ramsden told the BC Lottery Corporation that she “had a feeling” when she bought the fated ticket at the Pemberton Junction Petro-Canada and was taken aback by the experience.

“The first thing I thought of was, ‘Huh, I think I won $100,000,’” Ramsden told the BCLC.

“My reaction was pretty subdued, and I didn't think that I was looking at it right.”

Ramsden first shared the news with her boyfriend, before telling her family.

“They were pretty excited and started to go into planning mode and provided me with some practical advice,” she said.

“When I told my sisters, they had to call me back a few times since they couldn't believe I had won.”

The Victoria resident now plans to use her winnings to pay off her student line of credit and to buy a top-shelf bottle of champagne.