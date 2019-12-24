VICTORIA -- Donations are lagging for the Salvation Army’s annual Capital Region Christmas Campaign this year, and the charitable organization is asking folks for any donations to help reach their goal.

The organization is hoping to raise $250,000 in their biggest fundraising campaign of the year, and while it has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars, it is currently coming up about $20,000 short.

Last year, the organization beat their $230,000 fundraising goal, raising a total of $253,000.

“We know we did it last year, and the need is greater this year.” said Patricia Mamic, public and government affairs director for the Salvation Army British Columbia.

“We’re really trying to knock it out of the park and be able to get those funds to help people in need in our community all year round.”

“With the rising cost of living, and people’s means of income staying the same, the need is greater,” said Mamic.

The Salvation Army is thankful for the public’s generosity, and hope to reach their goal with the support of Greater Victoria.

The kettle campaign has been pulled from the streets, but you can still donate online here or by mailing a check to family services: Victoria, BC V8W 1G2645 Fort Street, Unit 201.