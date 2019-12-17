VICTORIA -- With the holidays fast approaching, Victoria's Our Place Society is busy preparing nearly one metric tonne of food for hundreds of hungry islanders in need.

On Tuesday, the charity will be feeding more than 800 people in their annual Christmas Community Meal, which is entirely free for vulnerable people living in Victorian.

Our Place kitchen manager Brian Cox, who celebrated his 30th year of charitable service with the organization in October, says that the meal is particularly important for people at this time of year.

"I love it," said Cox in a news release. "The Our Place family really appreciates that we deliver such a special feast for them at this important time of year."

This year, the charity plans on serving 450 kilograms of turkey, 225 kilograms of potatoes, 110 kilograms of stuffing, 100 kilograms of vegetables, 115 litres of gravy, 25 kilograms of cranberry sauce, 125 whole pies and more than 1,500 cups of coffee.

"It’s all about the smiles," said Grant McKenzie, communications director of Our Place.

"A special meal, plus the fellowship of family, means so much to people living in poverty," added McKenzie. "The Our Place staff and volunteers are often the closest family some people have, and we want everyone to know they are loved and cared for."

The Christmas Community Meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Place Society, located at 919 Pandora Ave.