VICTORIA -- Victoria's Our Place Society is in the running to receive a $7,500 donation from Community Savings Credits Unions, but needs the community's support to seal the deal.

The charity is competing against five others on the Lower Mainland in an online contest. There are six Community Savings Credit Unions across B.C., and for their 75th anniversary each was tasked with submitting a single charity for the competition. Our Place was one of the charities chosen, and the only organization on the list to be located on Vancouver Island.

"They knew about the work we were doing and they nominated us," said Grant McKenzie, director of communications for Our Place. "It's pretty cool."

To sweeten the deal, a regular donor has stepped forward and has pledged to match the prize if Our Place wins, bringing the total amount of funding to $15,000.

"That pays for a whole lot of food, about 4,800 meals to be precise which is a weeks-worth of meals," said McKenzie.

"That would be a really nice Christmas gift."

Our Place serves about 1,100 meals and 1,200 snacks per day, and sees anywhere between 600 to 800 individuals coming in and out of their doors daily.

"I love Our Place," said a man who was benefiting from some of the charity's resources, while wiping back tears. "These guys have a good heart."

CTV News also talked to a man who just wanted to go by the name John. He is not homeless but has been coming to Our Place for years for regular meals and to meet with friends.

"This place is wonderful for everybody," said John. "This place gives people dignity and respect to everybody."

To vote for Our Place in the online charity competition, visit Community Saving's website online here. The competition closes on Dec. 6.