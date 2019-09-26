VICTORIA -- With cooler temperatures and shorter days fast approaching, Our Place Society is converting its drop-in centre into a winter shelter for dozens of people in Victoria.

According to Our Place, their existing shelter sees a lengthy wait list of over 40 people who seek a warm and dry place to sleep each night.

While the charity has been searching for locations to house a winter shelter, nothing has turned up so it decided to convert its downtown drop-in centre to keep pace with growing housing needs.

"Every evening, Our Place staff will transform a small recreational space in the basement at 919 Pandora to accommodate 35 mats,” said Our Place CEO Don Evans in a news release. "This will give 35 people the security of knowing they have a bed for the night, every night, over the winter period.”

Besides the sleeping mats, for the first time ever Our Place is offering hot showers in the evenings, seven days per week at the winter shelter.

"A hot shower is so important for both physical and mental health,” said Evans. “And we have fantastic volunteers who scrub the showers after every use so that people are entering a clean space. It is just one of the ways that we show dignity and respect for the people we serve.”

To help with the new shelter expansion, Our Place is looking for clean towel donations and more hygiene volunteers. Towels can be dropped off anytime at 919 Pandora Ave. and volunteers can learn more about the position here.