People who are facing homelessness in Victoria will now have access to more shelter space as extreme weather shelters open across the city Tuesday.

In total, 65 shelter beds and mats have been added to three shelters in the city as temperatures are predicted to drop to near-freezing conditions overnight, according to the Greater Victoria Extreme Weather Protocol.

Generally, the protocol is activated whenever nighttime temperatures reach 0 C or below. According to Environment Canada, overnight temperatures are expected to hover around 4 C this week, with Tuesday night's temperature dipping to 0 C.

The 65 extra shelter beds and mats have been added to the Salvation Army Addictions and Recovery Centre (525 Johnson St.), Our Place Society (1240 Yates St.) and Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.).

Meanwhile, as evenings continue to grow colder, the Victoria Extreme Weather Protocol organization is asking the community to consider volunteering or donating to local shelters.

"We are looking for staff and volunteers to work the shelters," reads an update on the organization's Facebook page. "We are looking for supplies such as blankets, jackets, hats and mittens."

For a full list of available shelter spaces, or information on how to volunteer, visit the Victoria Extreme Weather Protocol website here.