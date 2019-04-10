- Residents still not allowed back after Esquimalt apartment fire
- Salmon hatchery moving to Sooke River after creek dries up
- Proposals welcomed for new $143M salmon enhancement fund
- Duncan dog abuse trial resumes with more chilling testimony
- Mother of Amanda Todd speaks to Saanich students before Pink Shirt Day
- Eagle snatches angler's fish, nearly taking rod and cell phone with it
- Affordable housing announced for Colwood's abandoned construction 'hole'
- Goldstream Avenue reopens after suspicious package scare
- Two arrested after counterfeit U.S. bills passed in Duncan
Brendan Strain
Brendan Strain has been covering the news on Vancouver Island for the past 17 years. Growing up in Parksville, after high school he moved to Victoria to attend the Applied Communications Program at Camosun College. Starting his television career in Dawson Creek and then Red Deer Alberta, he jumped at the opportunity to return to Victoria.
With a passion for where he lives, Brendan enjoys telling stories that celebrate the people and places all over this amazing island.
As far as he’s concerned he lives in the best place on earth. In his spare time you’ll find him somewhere near the ocean, or hiking around the Victoria area with his two young boys.