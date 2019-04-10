Journalist, CTV Vancouver Island

Brendan Strain has been covering the news on Vancouver Island for the past 17 years. Growing up in Parksville, after high school he moved to Victoria to attend the Applied Communications Program at Camosun College. Starting his television career in Dawson Creek and then Red Deer Alberta, he jumped at the opportunity to return to Victoria.

With a passion for where he lives, Brendan enjoys telling stories that celebrate the people and places all over this amazing island.

As far as he’s concerned he lives in the best place on earth. In his spare time you’ll find him somewhere near the ocean, or hiking around the Victoria area with his two young boys.