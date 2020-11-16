VICTORIA -- Investigators with the Victoria Police Major Crimes Unit are on the lookout after a man suffered serious injuries during a stabbing in Victoria over the weekend.

The incident took place just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times and was suffering from "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Fortunately, bystanders in the area helped the man and provided him with medical attention until paramedics arrived, say police. The victim was later taken to hospital where he currently remains. His injuries are no longer considered life-threatening.

Victoria police are now searching for the alleged attacker, who fled the area before officers arrived.

The man is described as a white man who stands roughly 5'10" with a medium build. He has light brown or blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time, he was wearing a black and red face mask, a black and red hoodie with the hood pulled up and white Nike shoes.

He was last seen travelling eastbound on Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.