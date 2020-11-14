CUMBERLAND, B.C. -- Comox Valley RCMP are looking for witnesses after an apparent stabbing took place on one of Cumberland's main streets Saturday afternoon.

Const. Monika Terragni says 911 was called after witnesses located a man apparently suffering from stab wounds.

“The victim was unable to provide investigators with very much information before he was taken by emergency health services to receive medical attention,” Terragni says.

The incident happened near the intersection of Third Street and Dusmuir Avenue around noon.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital after initially being treated at the scene by first responders.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say although the investigation is still in its early stages, they do not believe the incident was random.

“We are asking people to review their dashcam footage, home security footage, or commercial business surveillance during the time leading up to this report," Terragni says.

Frontline members, investigators from the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit, the Street Crime Unit, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section are still in the area searching for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321 and refer to file 2020-18623. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.