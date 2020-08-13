VICTORIA -- A Parksville man has been arrested after a bloodied stabbing victim walked through the doors of the Oceanside RCMP detachment on Monday.

Mounties say that just before 2 p.m., a Parksville man, 24, walked into the RCMP building asking for medical attention for a stab wound in his shoulder.

The victim was able to give police a description of what happened before being taken to hospital by an ambulance.

At roughly 2:45 p.m., Mounties found a man where the stabbing occurred – in a wooded area near Wembley Mall where unsheltered people are known to camp.

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Hudson David Klassen, of no fixed address, was arrested in the area for the stabbing.

Klassen was held in police custody and appeared in court on Tuesday. He now remains in police custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for next week.

Mounties say that Klassen is “well known” to police and is facing charges related to the stabbing and breaching court-ordered conditions that banned him from possessing a knife.