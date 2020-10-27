VICTORIA -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a temporary housing facility in Victoria.

Victoria police were called to the facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street around 11 p.m. Monday.

Officers found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by paramedics while police took down a description of the assailant and began a search.

A police K9 unit was deployed to track the perpetrator and forensic identification officers were called to process evidence at the scene.

The assailant remains at large and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s injuries have been upgraded to non-life-threatening, according to police. He remains in hospital Tuesday.

Police are looking for a man described as 25 to 35 years old with dark skin, dark hair and a dark beard.

He was wearing a puffy jacket over a hooded sweater, with high top shoes and a baseball hat which was partially covered by a toque, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, extension 1. Anonymous reports can also be made to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.