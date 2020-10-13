VICTORIA -- Three people were arrested after Victoria police seized a replica handgun during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Victoria patrol officers were called to the Travelodge hotel in the 100-block of Gorge Road East at around 8 a.m.

Police say they were called to the hotel, which is currently housing homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, after a man reportedly pointed a gun at someone.

Multiple officers responded and police say a suspect was seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 1500-block of Hillside Avenue and arrested two men and one woman inside.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up a replica handgun.

The man believed to have pointed the replica weapon at the hotel was taken to police cells and is facing charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, and use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

The other man and woman were released without charges, police said. Officers continue to investigate the case.