VICTORIA -- Police in Victoria have made a significant drug bust at a temporary housing facility for homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police arrested a man in the lobby of the Comfort Inn on Oct. 5. The man was allegedly in possession of trafficking-sized quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Officers then sought a search warrant for the man's suite in the building, which was executed the next day.

Once inside, officers allegedly found a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, and several weapons and replica firearms.

The replicas included an M4 rifle and handguns. Officers also seized batons, a machete and a conducted energy weapon.

Investigators seized several hundred doses of prescription drugs, including narcotics, methadone and other drugs belonging to people other than the unit occupant.

Psilocybin, or magic mushrooms, were also found in the unit, according to police.

Victoria police say the case remains under investigation